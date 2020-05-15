CSU San Marcos hosts graduation parade for Class of 2020

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Universities across San Diego County are finding ways to celebrate their graduates despite traditional ceremonies remaining out of the question: For Cal State San Marcos, that took the form of a parade Friday.

The “Graduates on Parade” event honoring the class of 2020 started on campus around 9 a.m., with grads encouraged to decorate their cars, wear their caps and gowns, and bring friends or family from their immediate household as they cruised through campus.

The school had faculty and staff lining the parade route — at a safe distance from one another — to wave and cheer for the graduates.

“Due to health regulations, all guests must remain in their vehicle for the duration of the parade,” the university warned. No guest viewing was allowed along the route.

Administrators say they still plan on holding a formal 2020 commencement ceremony when it’s safe to do so, but they wanted to find a creative way to honor the outgoing class in the interim.

Here’s what FOX 5 has learned about other local universities’ graduation plans. Make sure to check with your school for specific details and to make sure plans don’t change:

San Diego State has a virtual graduation planned May 16 at noon

