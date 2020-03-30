Cruise passengers disembark in San Diego under increased scrutiny

SAN DIEGO — About 1,500 passengers aboard the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship were set to disembark at the Port of San Diego Monday morning.

Passengers will be given a health screening as they disembark and none are thought to have symptoms of coronavirus, authorities said in a news conference Sunday. The ship’s voyage started in Chile before all the major cruise lines decided to stop sailing during the global coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. Now passengers will get off the ship and return home.

County officials said Celebrity Cruises had been in regular contact with several different agencies, including the port and U.S. Coast Guard, as the ship approached and that all passengers are in “excellent” health. Regardless, they have been told to return home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Eclipse is one of several cruises to arrive in San Diego during the pandemic, and port authorities say strict screening and cleaning protocols before, during and after each vessel arrives are keeping workers and residents safe.

Seventeen people aboard the vessel are San Diego County residents returning home, leaders said Sunday.