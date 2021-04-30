COVID-19 vaccines available at Balboa Park, all Rite Aid stores

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department had hundreds of coronavirus vaccine appointments available at Balboa Park Friday as Rite Aid announced expanded availability.

Rite Aid is now offering vaccines at all of its stores with a limited number of walk-up vaccines available. Appointments are encouraged to guarantee availability but walk-in vaccines are available on a limited basis.

Rite Aid said it is offering the walk-in appointments to support people who may not have access to the internet and to provide flexibility to customers. Rite Aid’s pharmacists are administering the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

People 18 and over can schedule appointments on the Rite Aid website. San Diegans 16 and 17 years old can schedule appointments with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly. Those stores can be found here.

SDFD offered Pfizer and Moderna doses at Municipal Gym in Balboa Park Friday. A spokesperson said they have the capacity to administer well over 1,000 vaccinations a day but as of now are only doing a few hundred.

SDFD will have Johnson & Johnson doses available next week. Vaccinations take place Tuesday through Friday with appointments available at sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination.