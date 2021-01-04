COVID-19 vaccinations underway for San Diego first responders

SAN DIEGO — More first responders in San Diego County are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cal Fire said vaccinations for first responders began Dec. 30 and have been underway daily at vaccination sites around the county. Sites are rotating between San Marcos, Carlsbad and Rancho San Diego with more sites being evaluated.

Cal Fire said through the partnership between local fire and health agencies, all EMTs and paramedics in San Diego County will have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

FOX 5 reported last week that 300 San Diego Fire-Rescue and Police Department personnel got vaccines from Sharp before the doses were set to expire.

Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services are in Tier 1 of the Phase 1A vaccine rollout. Learn more about the tiers here.