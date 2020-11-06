COVID-19 crisis reaches new heights: See where your state ranks

DALLAS (TEXAS) — The U.S. recorded another record-shattering number of COVID-19 cases Thursday capping off one of the country’s worst weeks battling the virus.

According to the New York Times, the daily count of cases exceeded 121,000 as 20 states reported new all-time daily highs.

On top of that, the number of deaths exceeded 1,000 for a third day. COVID-19 fatalities have increased 10% in the last two weeks.

Thursday’s new record followed Wednesday’s report of more than 100,000 cases in the United States.

The highest case increases over the last few days have been in North Dakota, Maine, Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota and Nebraska.

With many states signalling no interest in implementing additional virus restrictions, there’s no clear end in sight.

As the nation experiences this third peak in confirmed cases, here’s a look at the states that are seeing the highest percentage increases in COVID-19 cases:

States seeing case increases (by percentages):

Maine – Average of 113 cases per day, an increase of 248% from the average two weeks earlier.

Iowa – Average of 2,795 cases per day, an increase of 144% from the average two weeks earlier.

Colorado – Average of 2,786 cases per day, an increase of 138% from the average two weeks earlier.

Michigan – Average of 4,030 cases per day, an increase of 114% from the average two weeks earlier.

Minnesota – Average of 3,222 cases per day, an increase of 104% from the average two weeks earlier.

Connecticut – Average of 945 cases per day, an increase of 98% from the average two weeks earlier.

Vermont – Average of 23 cases per day, an increase of 93% from the average two weeks earlier.

Illinois – Average of 7,701 cases per day, an increase of 86% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kansas – Average of 1,513 cases per day, an increase of 85% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Hampshire – Average of 149 cases per day, an increase of 83% from the average two weeks earlier.

Ohio – Average of 3,748 cases per day, an increase of 80% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oregon – Average of 578 cases per day, an increase of 77% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alaska – Average of 378 cases per day, an increase of 74% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Jersey – Average of 1,811 cases per day, an increase of 72% from the average two weeks earlier.

Washington – Average of 1,102 cases per day, an increase of 70% from the average two weeks earlier.

Massachusetts – Average of 1,371 cases per day, an increase of 70% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nebraska – Average of 1,409 cases per day, an increase of 68% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arizona – Average of 1,476 cases per day, an increase of 68% from the average two weeks earlier.

Indiana – Average of 3,356 cases per day, an increase of 67% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wyoming – Average of 415 cases per day, an increase of 66% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Dakota – Average of 1,164 cases per day, an increase of 63% from the average two weeks earlier.

Pennsylvania – Average of 2,516 cases per day, an increase of 62% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Dakota – Average of 1,244 cases per day, an increase of 61% from the average two weeks earlier.

Rhode Island – Average of 491 cases per day, an increase of 59% from the average two weeks earlier.

West Virginia – Average of 440 cases per day, an increase of 56% from the average two weeks earlier.

Missouri – Average of 2,873 cases per day, an increase of 53% from the average two weeks earlier.

Wisconsin – Average of 5,275 cases per day, an increase of 52% from the average two weeks earlier.

Utah – Average of 1,957 cases per day, an increase of 51% from the average two weeks earlier.

Kentucky – Average of 1,734 cases per day, an increase of 49% from the average two weeks earlier.

Maryland – Average of 936 cases per day, an increase of 48% from the average two weeks earlier.

New York – Average of 2,235 cases per day, an increase of 46% from the average two weeks earlier.

Texas – Average of 7,782 cases per day, an increase of 45% from the average two weeks earlier.

Georgia – Average of 2,242 cases per day, an increase of 42% from the average two weeks earlier.

Florida – Average of 4,679 cases per day, an increase of 42% from the average two weeks earlier.

New Mexico – Average of 887 cases per day, an increase of 40% from the average two weeks earlier.

Nevada – Average of 985 cases per day, an increase of 39% from the average two weeks earlier.

California – Average of 4,856 cases per day, an increase of 31% from the average two weeks earlier.

Montana – Average of 870 cases per day, an increase of 30% from the average two weeks earlier.

Virginia – Average of 1,288 cases per day, an increase of 26% from the average two weeks earlier.

Delaware – Average of 171 cases per day, an increase of 24% from the average two weeks earlier.

Idaho – Average of 973 cases per day, an increase of 24% from the average two weeks earlier.

Alabama – Average of 1,385 cases per day, an increase of 23% from the average two weeks earlier.

Arkansas – Average of 1,093 cases per day, an increase of 22% from the average two weeks earlier.

North Carolina – Average of 2,399 cases per day, an increase of 19% from the average two weeks earlier.

Hawaii – Average of 91 cases per day, an increase of 15% from the average two weeks earlier.

Oklahoma – Average of 1,383 cases per day, an increase of 12% from the average two weeks earlier.

South Carolina – Average of 1,007 cases per day, an increase of 10% from the average two weeks earlier.

Mississippi – Average of 757 cases per day, an increase of 7% from the average two weeks earlier.

Tennessee – Average of 2,119 cases per day, an increase of 1% from the average two weeks earlier.

States seeing case decreases (by percentages):

Louisiana – Average of 661 cases per day, a decrease of 7% from the average two weeks earlier.

Latest case numbers from the New York Times.