COVID-19 cases halt on-campus learning at North County middle school

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — More than 500 students at a middle school in Escondido will move to online learning after three new cases of COVID-19.

The Escondido Union School District said Monday that its leaders made the decision to suspend all on-campus activities at Mission Middle School because of the confirmed cases and a high case rate in the surrounding area.

More than 30 students and staff members at the middle school began quarantining last week after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the three new cases confirmed Monday, 526 students will move back to online learning. The district said extended care is also suspended at the school but distribution of free to-go meals will continue.

EUSD serves nearly 15,000 students in preschool through 8th grade at 23 campuses. The district has recorded 12 positive COVID-19 cases involving students or employees at nine campuses. The cases have resulted in the quarantine of 92 students and 21 staff members, according to the district.

On-campus instruction at Mission Middle School is expected to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Click here to see the notice to parents from district leaders.