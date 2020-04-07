Couple donates dozens of homemade facial coverings

POWAY, Calif. — Residents across San Diego County are finding creative ways to make homemade face coverings, including fabric masks and plastic face shields.

Daniel and April Lipsky, a couple in Poway, are making both. April Lipsky came up with a fabric design that utilizes rubber bands instead of elastic, which has been difficult to find, Lipsky said.

Daniel Lipsky is using a 3D printer to create plastic face shields from his garage. He posted on social media and has already donated dozens of face shields to several hospitals, nursing facilities and other community members — free of charge.

“I decided that this is the way that I know how to give back to the community,” Lipsky told FOX 5.

Last week, county public health officials strongly encouraged anyone going out in public to cover their nose and mouth. While a simple face covering will not protect you from COVID-19, it can help prevent transmission of the virus, county officials said.

“If anything, it’s reminding you not to touch your face while you’re out,” Lipsky said. “If I can help save one person from getting COVID, I’m happy.”