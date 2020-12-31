County warns of consequences as it monitors ‘dozens’ of planned NYE parties

SAN DIEGO — On the heels of promises to more strongly enforce the stay-at-home order, county officials say they are aware of “dozens” of potential New Year’s Eve parties, popping up all over San Diego Thursday evening.

Officials say a number of the parties have been advertised on social media, and the county has even gone out of its way to warn some of the organizers ahead of time that their event should not go forward.

Though officials didn’t give specifics, many people are aware of the rumored gatherings and it stings for businesses staying closed this year.

“It’s not just about restaurants, it’s about house parties, all sorts of other gatherings. There’s pretty big events happening. Five hundred to 1,000-person events taking place tonight in San Diego, while we’re closed, paying rent and suffering,” said Michael Georgopoulos, a partner at RMD Group.

RMD operates eight restaurants and businesses throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, a place that would typically be busting at the seams with people on a day like New Year’s Eve.

“The hustle and bustle of getting ready today would be really exciting; it always is. I’ve been down here for 18 years and it’s always exciting. Now it’s completely empty and quiet,” Georgopoulos said.

But some places may not stay quiet, with dozens of New Year festivities possibly taking place all over the county.

“We have seen a number of entities that are advertising New Year’s Eve parties. Advertising they want to ‘party like it’s 1999,’ but it’s not 1999, it is 2020. And in 2020 we face a global pandemic,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher during Wednesday’s county health briefing.

County officials have promised stricter enforcement of the health orders as coronavirus cases surge, and San Diego’s new Mayor Todd Gloria doubled down on the state’s health order. Gloria issues his own executive order on Wednesday afternoon, directing both San Diego police and the city attorney to pursue fines and legal action against those blatantly defying the guidelines.

It’s an issue that continues to leave people conflicted.

“Restaurants that … are continuing to stay open and serve, I don’t begrudge them. They have to make a living and they’re doing what they can,” said Georgopoulos. “I also understand the mayor has a job to do and he needs to enforce the executive order so that we can get those numbers down and we can all get back to work.”

The county did not provide further details on an enforcement plan for New Year’s Eve or the coming days, only saying its compliance team and law enforcement partners will be active.