All county-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites now accepting walk-ups

SAN DIEGO – Starting today, all San Diego County-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites now are open for walk-up, no-appointment-required vaccinations.

The county will continue to offer vaccination appointments that can be scheduled online. COVID-19 vaccines now are available at no cost to anyone 16 and up who lives or works in the county.

Also on Tuesday, the county resumed Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after the California Department of Public Health gave the green light to do so over the weekend.

J&J vaccinations were temporarily paused earlier this month while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration studied adverse reactions in a small number of recipients. The FDA concluded Friday that the benefits of the single-dose vaccine outweigh its risks and approved it for emergency use. Following the subsequent findings of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, CDPH approved the vaccine’s usage.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, women under the age of 50 should be aware of the rare but increased risk of blood clots after vaccination with the J&J vaccine and talk to their medical providers about other options if they have concerns about it.

The county has about 12,000 doses of the J&J vaccine available and will offer them at mobile vaccination sites and walk-up vaccine pods. The one- dose vaccine will also be used to innoculate homebound individuals and agricultural workers who are often more difficult to reach for a second dose.

The San Diego County Health and Human Service Agency reported Monday it has received more than 2.72 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines.

County residents receiving one dose of Pfizer or Moderna numbered 1,389,473, or 68.9% of county residents eligible to receive a vaccine. Those fully vaccinated — with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of J&J — numbered 935,593, or 46.4% of San Diegans 16 and older.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

County public health officials reported 129 new COVID-19 infections Monday, as University of California Health announced it had administered 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including through UC San Diego.

“We’ve been in a race between the spread of the virus and the pace of vaccination since the moment the first shipment of vaccine arrived in mid- December,” said Dr. Carrie Byington, an infectious disease expert and executive vice president of UCH.

“Our goal was and is clear — get shots into the arms of Californians as quickly as possible, beginning with those at the highest risk of exposure and serious illness,” she said. “The million-shot milestone is symbolically meaningful and an event to celebrate with all of our employees, students, and trainees. There isn’t a moment to rest because the pandemic is not over.”