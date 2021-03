SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Using molecular dating tools and epidemiological simulations, researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine estimate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was likely circulating undetected for at most two months before the first human cases of COVID-19 were described in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, it was announced Thursday.

Writing in Thursday's online issue of Science, along with colleagues at the University of Arizona and Illumina Inc., the researchers also note that their simulations suggest that the mutating virus dies out naturally more than three-quarters of the time without causing an epidemic.