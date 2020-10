SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For yet another week, San Diego County avoided the fate of dropping into the dreaded purple tier of California's coronavirus monitoring system Tuesday, with an adjusted case rate of 6.5 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

While the county's unadjusted case rate is 7.4 per 100,000 -- enough to be in the most restrictive purple tier, which has a floor of 7 per 100,000 -- the high volume of tests the county is able to perform daily allows for an adjustment from the state. This adjustment has saved the county from shutting down nearly all non-essential indoor businesses for several weeks in a row.