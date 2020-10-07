County reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County public health officials are reporting 354 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional deaths, bringing the region’s total to 49,175 cases and 813 deaths.

