County unemployment numbers reach all-time high

SAN DIEGO — Unemployment in the San Diego region has hit an all-time high, rising to nearly 27% amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the San Diego Association of Governments.

That beats the rate recorded all the way back in 1933 during the peak of the Great Depression. The latest numbers show 35,000 people have filed for unemployment from April 18 through the 25. That brings the total number to almost 400,000 in the county.

FOX 5 spoke with one mother, Leticia Flores, as she was walking with her kids Thursday afternoon. She tells us it’s not everyday she’s able to spend this much time with them, but with COVID-19 shutting down schools and forcing her to work less, it’s become the new norm.

Flores is a caregiver on the verge of filing for unemployment. “A lot of people don’t work, it’s not working right now, so they’re with their families. I’m not able to be there. They cut my job, my hours.”

Typically, she works about 20 hours a week, but right now she’s only working four. “My income is lower and I have pay bills to pay and everything is so affected,” Flores said.

“It’s absolutely astounding, and this has never happened in the history of before to have this type of unemployment this quickly,” said SANDAG’S Chief Economist Ray Major.

Major says unemployment has increased to 2 to 3% every week for the past two months. “We will end up going into a recession because of this and so the housing sector may be hurt. You may be able to buy an automobile more cheaply but that’s because there aren’t as many people out there trying to buy automobiles,” said Major.

The areas reporting the highest unemployment rates are north of National City. While the percentages continue to increase, Flores says she’s giving herself until the end of this month before filing for unemployment. “Thank God I have a lot of family. They are helping me and everything, but it’s hard.”

Major says certain industries like retail and biotech companies will come back quickly. He says it’s those working in the restaurant and hospitality industries that will take a longer time to get back to normal. Major says it could be anywhere from 18 months to two years.