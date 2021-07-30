County to require COVID-19 vaccine proof or regular testing for employees

SAN DIEGO — The county says it will soon require its employees to verify their vaccination status or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

San Diego County made the announcement on Twitter Thursday. Specifics on the vaccine verification system are still being worked out but implementation is expected by mid-August, the county said.

San Diego County follows the state of California, City of Los Angeles and other cities and counties around the U.S. in requiring proof of vaccination or regular testing for employees. The county said vaccination is key to fully and safely reopening the economy.

The mandate comes as the CDC is expected to release new information Friday saying the coronavirus delta variant can spread as easily as chickenpox. A rise in COVID-19 cases and concern about the variant led health officials to once again recommend people wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

FOX 5’s Jeff McAdam learned on Thursday that San Diego County is seeing a boost this month in residents finally heading out to get their shots. County health officials reported a bump of about 9% with 70% of residents age 12 and older fully vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said vaccinations are increasing statewide too.

“Great news. California saw a 20% increase in vaccines over the last week,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

See where you can get a free COVID-19 vaccine on the county website.