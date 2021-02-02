First vaccination super station in East County opens Tuesday

LA MESA, Calif. — The County of San Diego is expanding its vaccination efforts by opening its fourth vaccination super station, the first to come to the East County.

The walk-up clinic at the Grossmont Center shopping mall in La Mesa is operated by Sharp HealthCare and replaces a previous clinic on Wakarusa Street. Appointments are required for the clinic open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 112.

Individuals in Phase 1A and people 65 years and older in Phase 1B will be eligible to receive vaccines at the clinic.

The new clinic is the fourth vaccination super station to open in the county. Last month, the county opened similar clinics in San Diego’s East Village, Chula Vista and San Marcos.

The clinic will give up to 1,000 doses a day, but will have the capacity to administer up to 5,000 doses a day.