SAN DIEGO – Starting next month, San Diego County is dropping COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated workers and its vaccination mandate for most new hires, a county spokesman said Thursday.

The change is effective as of April 4, according to a letter sent to county employees this week. In the letter, officials said the measures “were always intended to be temporary actions” and are being adjusted as the county reports steady declines in infections and hospitalizations.

“The numbers for metrics are trending in the right direction, and we are in a much better place than we’ve been in many months,” San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. “We’ll continue to closely monitor virus activity in the region and take steps as needed to protect the public and our workforce.”

County officials announced the testing policy last July and implemented it the next month, stating, “Vaccination is the key to fully and safely reopening the economy.” Their declaration came in a wave of actions among state and local governments in the U.S. to curb the spread of COVID-19, and after the state of California and the city of Los Angeles rolled out similar policies.

Then San Diego County Supervisors approved the vaccination requirement for new hires on a 3-2 vote in October, with Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson casting dissenting votes. At the time, Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas lauded the policy because she wanted to “continue to emphasize the importance of folks getting the vaccine.”

Desmond spoke out against it, noting that he’s vaccinated, but that if you didn’t want to be, he would “fight for your right not to have to.”

In a tweet this week, he said he was “glad” to see the policy come to an end.

“We should have never made people choose between providing for their family and getting vaccinated,” he said. “It should have always been a choice.”

After April 4, the county’s vaccination requirement only will apply to health care personnel.

To date, about 82% of eligible San Diegans — some 2.59 million people — are fully vaccinated, according to the county. That’s well above the U.S. total of 65.4% of the population and the eighth-best total among California counties, CDC and state public health data shows.

The county continues to “strongly recommend” the vaccine for all employees.

“That includes the full series of vaccinations, additional vaccines if moderately or severely immunosuppressed, and booster,” the county’s letter reads.

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Click or tap here to see a list of vaccination sites in San Diego County.