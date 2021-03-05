County to administer 1 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego is set to administer its one-millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

As of Thursday night, 997,287 doses had been administered in the county.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher plans to commemorate the milestone Friday morning during a visit to the vaccine clinic at Tubman Chavez Community Center on Euclid Avenue.

Vaccinators at county-sponsored clinics have averaged a total of about 14,000 doses a day, and though the county has the capacity to administer more than double that amount, a shortage of available doses is keeping sites from doing so.

Fletcher said Wednesday during a news conference that the milestone is “met with the sobering reality that we have a shortage of vaccines.”

The county’s largest vaccine site at Petco Park reopened Wednesday after a shortage of the Moderna vaccine forced it to close for four days. The super station at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be closed Saturday due to a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine.