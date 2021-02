SAN DIEGO — San Diego County public health officials are reporting 968 new COVID-19 infections and 54 additional fatalities, raising the region’s totals to 241,018 cases and 2,683 deaths.

At the same time, leaders voiced cautious optimism about a downward trend in hospitalizations and coronavirus cases, and noted that intensive care unit capacity and deaths are often “lagging indicators” for worsening or improving stages in the pandemic.

File – Staff members stand nearby as a COVID-19 patient is wheeled out and released from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

