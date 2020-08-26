County to offer free COVID-19 testing for school staff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – By next Tuesday, kids in San Diego could be heading back to the classrooms. To keep them there, the county says they’ll be offering periodic COVID-19 tests free to school employees like teachers and bus drivers.

“That’s where we are increasing capacity at our county testing sites,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday. He said there will be two county sites for staff to get tested, including a handful of locations just for education employees.

“As it relates to students, it’s not presently recommended that asymptomatic students get tested,” he added.

Even as the county reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Wednesday, a case rate continuing to remain under the state’s 100 cases per 100,000 population (it was 80.2 per 100,000 on Wednesday) means that schools will be able to open in the county be as soon as Sept. 1.

Once campuses reopen, schools will likely be allowed to remain open even if the region is put back on the county’s watchlist. Closures would instead be ordered campus-by-campus based on whether that school has an outbreak, Paul Gothold, the county’s office of education superintendent, explained.

“The state has put forth a measurement of 5% of a classroom,” Gothold said Wednesday. “So, if you’re talking about pods and small classrooms, this could be just one positive case, and that classroom would automatically shut down for 14 days.

“If you’re talking about an individual school, 5% is the overall metric. So, if there are over 5%, then the whole school needs to shut down for 14 days. In terms of a district, 25% of the schools that fall into this category in a district forces the closure of a district.”

Gothold also thanked county officials for passing a $6.55 billion budget that contains many COVID-19 and education-related line items.

Just because students can go back, doesn’t mean they’ll feel comfortable doing it. School districts have said that online classes will remain an option for those who want it. On Wednesday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said $2 million in the new budget is specifically for parents who need help paying for internet for their kids online classes.

The county’s office of education oversees 42 school districts, more than 80,000 staff members and has at least partial oversight of hundreds of private and charter schools.

Some districts, such as San Diego Unified, have stated that they will have much stricter guidelines before in-person learning will begin again.

County COVID-19 update

Countywide, a total of 8,327 tests were reported Wednesday, with 2.7% returning positive — lowing the 14-day rolling average to 3.6%, well below the state’s 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 7,607.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 3,022 — or 8.1% — have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, and 738 — or 2% — were admitted to an intensive care unit.

County health officials reported one new community outbreak on Wednesday, bringing the number of outbreaks in the past week to 20. The outbreak was reported in a business.

The number of community outbreaks remains well above the county’s goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.

The county will be placed back on the state’s monitoring list should it be flagged for exceeding any one of six different metrics for three consecutive days. Those metrics are the case rate, the percentage of positive tests, the average number of tests a county is able to perform daily, changes in the number of hospitalized patients and the percentage of ventilators and intensive care beds available.

County health officials are still awaiting guidance from the state toward a reopening framework for businesses.

“We still have not yet received clarity,” Supervisor Greg Cox said. “We do not yet know when we will get these guidelines.”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county was hoping to hear from the state this week.

On Monday, the county began releasing more in-depth COVID-19 data by race, ethnicity and ZIP Code, including the number of tests administered and the number of case investigators and contact tracers.

The case investigator and contact tracing data will show the degree to which the number of employees doing the work mirror the ethnic groups that make up the local population. Currently, the county has 435 case investigators contacting San Diegans who have tested positive for COVID-19, finding out what places they visited and who their close contacts are.

Additionally, 285 contact tracers were connecting with people who were close contacts with positive cases.

Also on Monday, gyms, fitness businesses and places of worship were officially allowed to begin operating in San Diego city parks.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the executive order last week. City Councilman Chris Cate proposed the idea in mid-July, and the County Board of Supervisors approved a similar ordinance for county parks on Aug. 5.

The directive defers park permit fees for 60 days. Faulconer will bring an ordinance to the council once it is back in session in September that would make the waiving of fees permanent.