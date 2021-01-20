County sets record for new COVID-19 deaths with 65

Registered nurse Jamey Booker works in the room of a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 14, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of coronavirus deaths reported in San Diego County Wednesday set a record, according to public health officials, who also reported 1,720 new COVID-19 cases and a record number of new patients in intensive care units.

The 65 deaths reported Wednesday surpass the previous single-day record of 62, which was reported on New Year’s Eve.

The number of hospitalizations overall related to COVID-19 decreased to 1,706, the lowest number in two weeks, after setting a record of 1,804 hospitalized patients on Jan. 12.

Conversely, the number of coronavirus patients in ICUs reached a record 430 on Wednesday, while another 242 patients are in ICUs for other reasons. A total of 39 staffed ICU beds are available throughout the county.

The region’s total hospitalizations increased slightly to 4,759, 42 beds below the 80% occupancy threshold beyond which only COVID-19 patients will be admitted.

Wednesday marked the 51st consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases, but was also the fourth day in the past 30 with fewer than 2,000 new cases of the virus.

Of the 18,359 tests reported Wednesday, 9% returned positive, dropping the 14-day rolling average to 11.8% from Tuesday’s 12.1%.

The county’s cumulative case total increased to 218,555 and the number of deaths to 2,174.

Seven new community outbreaks were confirmed Wednesday, tied to 197 cases.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Administration, there has been a 24% increase in hospitalizations and a 29% increase in ICU patients over the past 30 days.