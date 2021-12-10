County reports second Omicron case in vaccinated, boosted man

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County man who was fully vaccinated and had received his booster shot is believed to have contracted the Omicron variant locally, county health officials said Friday.

The man, who is in his 30s and did not have travel history, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Late Thursday, the San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health Alliance determined it was the Omicron variant following whole genome sequencing.

The man had mild symptoms which have resolved and did not need to be hospitalized. He was at home in isolation as of Friday afternoon.

The first Omicron variant case in San Diego County was confirmed Thursday.