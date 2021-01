LA MESA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Medical Intensive Care Unit Manager Lindsey Ryan (C) discusses upcoming staffing with registered nurses Emily Garcia (L) and Jerrylyn Abalos in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 15, 2020 in La Mesa, California. Dozens of counties in California are facing shortages of hospital ICU staff with California petitioning the federal government for assistance in staffing ICUs. According to state figures, Southern California, which includes San Diego County, currently has only .5 percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Sharp HealthCare is the largest health system in San Diego County and is currently treating approximately 400 COVID-19 patients in its four acute hospitals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County reported a record 4,478 new COVID-19 infections along with 58 more deaths due to the virus Friday.

The county’s totals stood at 160,073 cases and 1,592 deaths Friday.

Forty-five more people were hospitalized and three more people were sent to intensive care units.

