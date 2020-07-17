County reports new single-day high of 634 COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported Friday a new local single-day high of positive COVID-19 tests with 634 new cases along with seven more deaths and two new community outbreaks, both tied to restaurants.

The county’s 14-day rolling average for positive tests now sits at 6.1%. That is slightly up from Thursday after officials reported 9,224 new coronavirus tests, 7% of which were positive.

The new deaths reported Friday include four men and three women who died between July 7 and July 15. They all were aged between their early 50s to their mid 90s and each had existing chronic health conditions, officials said. A single-day reporting high for COVID-19 deaths came Thursday when officials said 17 people — 11 men and six women — died between July 2 and July 15.

In total, the county has reported 22,489 cases of COVID-19 and 472 deaths.

The two new outbreaks were identified Thursday and related to restaurants, according to officials. Like with past outbreaks, county officials did not disclose the names of the restaurants. In the past week, 13 community outbreaks have been identified, a total nearly double the county’s trigger number for modifying its public health order.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new standards for school districts reopening this fall, guidelines that will temporarily keep schools in 32 counties including San Diego from resuming in-person instruction.

Under the new rules, counties that have been off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for two weeks can resume on-campus classes. San Diego County was added to the watchlist in early July after reporting steady spikes in coronavirus cases.

For schools that can resume in-person, Newsom said staff and all students in grades 3 to 12 are required to wear a face covering.

Some of the state’s major districts including San Diego Unified already had committed to starting the school year online.

As of Friday, the U.S. has recorded more than 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 — including roughly 72,000 new cases from Friday — and has tallied 137,864 deaths, according to the CDC.