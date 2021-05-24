County reports fewest daily COVID-19 cases since early days of pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday, as the number of vaccinations received in the county crossed the 4 million mark.

Monday’s data brings the case total to 279,714 while the death toll was reduced to 3,749 following a county audit of deaths. Two previously reported deaths were removed from the case and death counts during routine quality assurance and reinspection because the cause was determined not to be COVID-19.

Of 5,985 tests reported Monday to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency Sunday, 0.4% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average is 1%.

San Diego County began its “Our Health is Worth a Shot” challenge Monday, allowing youth between the ages of 12 and 24 to submit video and visual art projects encouraging people to get vaccinated. The challenge will accept entries through June 14.

Details on prizes and eligibility can be found here.

More than 4 million doses have been received by the county, with nearly 3.56 million administered. Nearly 1.9 million San Diego County residents have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 90.3% of the way toward reaching the county’s goal of vaccinating 75% of residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people.

Around 1.46 million — or 69.7% of the county’s goal — in the 12-or- older age range are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The county reported receiving 252,610 vaccines last week. A full list of available vaccination sites can be found on the county’s website.

