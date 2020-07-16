County reports a single-day record of 17 COVID-19 deaths, 409 new cases

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Teamsters Local 848 business agent Reyes Magana is tested for COVID-19 at a testing site provided by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on July 16, 2020 in Long Beach, California. The coronavirus nasal swab testing was conducted for port truck drivers and warehouse workers in conjunction with a St. John’s Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic. California reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections July 15, the most in the state in a single day since the pandemic began. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County eclipsed another local COVID-19 record Thursday with public health officials reporting a single-day high of 17 deaths as well as 409 new cases and one more community outbreak tied to a gym.

The deaths included 11 men and six women who died between July 2 and July 15. Their ages ranged from 51 to 90 years, a range which has recorded 95% of the county’s total coronavirus deaths.

All but one of the deceased had underlying medical conditions, the county said.

Of the 10,434 tests reported to the county Wednesday, 4% were new positive cases. The county’s 14-day rolling average for positive tests remained steady at 6%, under the statewide target. In the past week, the county and its health partners are averaging more than 8,200 coronavirus tests a day.

With one new community setting outbreak reported, the county has confirmed 14 such outbreaks in the past seven days, twice the amount of the county’s trigger number.

In all, the county has reached three of its triggers as of Thursday, including the case investigation trigger after just 37% of investigations were initiated within 24 hours in a seven-day period. Ideally, that number should be at least 71%, county officials said.

The other trigger is related to the state’s threshold of counties tallying no more than 100 cases for ever 100,000 residents. San Diego County currently is at 153.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

Nearly 10 percent of the county’s total COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization. Of those, 26.2% or some 558 cases have been admitted to the ICU, county data shows.