County reports 894 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 894 new COVID-19 infections and 12 new deaths, according the latest data.

The numbers include batch tests and cases that would have been reported Sept. 14 through Tuesday, but were not due to a reporting error between the county and medical providers.

Thursday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 352,019 cases and 4,039 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 456 on Thursday to 414, with 136 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures. Also Thursday, Riverside County surpassed San Diego County for the second-most hospital patients in a county in the state. Los Angeles County has 991 COVID-19 hospital patients, more than double the next highest county.

A total of 33,615 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 3.7%.

A total of 37 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days: 18 in grade school settings, four in business settings, four in restaurant/bar settings, three in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, two in government settings, one in a college/university setting, one in a construction setting, one in a grocery setting, one in a healthcare setting, one in restaurant setting and one in a retail setting.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 27.6 overall, 13.0 for fully vaccinated people and 47.3 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

Close to 4.72 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with around 2.5 million — or 87.7% of eligible county residents – – having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.2 million, or around 78.2% of the county’s eligible population.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

