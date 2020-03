SAN DIEGO — The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County spiked to 80 Wednesday, up 20 from the previous day.

Of the 80 cases, 67 are county residents, eight live outside the county and five are in federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

No deaths associated with the virus have been reported in the county. Eleven people have been hospitalized.

