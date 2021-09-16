County reports highest recent weekly total of COVID deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 742 new coronavirus infections and 17 additional deaths Wednesday.

The county said 57 COVID-19 deaths were reported from Sept. 8-14, the highest weekly total during this current surge of the pandemic. It’s more than triple the 18 deaths reported during the previous seven days, and higher than the 49 announced the week before that.

Eleven of the new deaths, or 19% of the 57 people who died, were fully vaccinated, according to the county. The deceased include 34 men and 23 women; 54 had underlying medical conditions, one did not and two had medical history pending.

The latest numbers brought the county’s totals to 346,934 cases and 3,983 fatalities since the pandemic began, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

COVID continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated in San Diego County, health officials said. Since March 1, more than 96% of hospitalizations — 2,150 total — and nearly 89% of deaths — including 208 fatalities — have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. The report, which covers data through Sept. 11, showed 75, or 3.4% of fully vaccinated San Diegans have required hospitalization and 11.1%, or 26 people, have died.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, increased from 520 on Tuesday to 570 on Wednesday, with 180 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 17,728 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.4%.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

