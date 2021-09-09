County reports 738 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s latest coronavirus numbers show 738 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths, health officials said.

With Wednesday’s updated data, the county’s cumulative number of infections since the pandemic began increased to 341,437. The cumulative death total increased to 3,926.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increased to 612, up 13 from Tuesday’s update. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units increased by three to 182.

A total of 16,451 new tests were reported, and the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days was 5.5%.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million — or 85.9% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

