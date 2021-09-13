County reports 591 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 592 new coronavirus infections and 19 new deaths Monday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, declined from 531 on Sunday to 517, with 175 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

Monday’s numbers brought the county’s totals to 345,648 cases, with cumulative fatalities increasing to 3,961, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

A total of 12,072 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.7%.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

The COVID-19 positive case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people for San Diego County, which can be further parsed as 61.9 for unvaccinated and 17.7 for vaccinated residents.

Daily hospitalizations are more than 47 times higher for the unvaccinated — at 1.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people — than for the vaccinated at .04 daily hospitalizations per 100,000.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

