County reports 58 COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution this holiday weekend

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Long-term care patient Carlos Alegre receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from licensed vocational nurse Virgie Vivar at Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Chula Vista, California. 72-year-old Alegre is the first patient to receive the vaccine in San Diego County. Long-term care patients and frontline workers are among those in the CDC’s highest priority group for vaccination. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases as public health officials reminded the public to continue taking precautions to avoid getting and transmitting COVID-19 this holiday weekend.

While the number of local COVID-19 cases has significantly decreased in recent weeks, not enough San Diegans have been vaccinated for the region to achieve herd immunity.

“The pandemic is not over. We must continue taking precautions to protect San Diegans who can’t or won’t get vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer. “People who have not been vaccinated should be wearing a mask, keeping their distance and avoiding large gatherings.”

San Diegans who get vaccinated against the virus will be able to participate in the state’s drawing to distribute $116.5 million in prizes. The state will be including all the names in the San Diego Immunization Registry in its drawing.

Two million Californians who have not become vaccinated will be eligible to get a $50 gift card if they get vaccinated by June 15. The $100 million in gift cards will be distributed when they are fully vaccinated.

The names of people who are fully vaccinated will be entered into a drawing on June 4 and 11. Fifteen people will each win $50,000 on each date.

On June 15, the state will draw 10 winners who will each receive $1.5 million for a total of $15 million.

Sunday’s data increased the county’s case total to 280,208, while the death toll remained at 3,756.

Of 10,193 tests reported Saturday, 1.1% returned positive, pushing the 14-day rolling average to 0.8%, the lowest this year.

Two new community outbreaks were confirmed Saturday. In the past seven days, eight community outbreaks were confirmed. The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

As of Sunday, 72.8% of county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 92.4% have at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

The county’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the population, or 2,101,936 people.

A total of 1,529,646 San Diego County residents are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials report, or 72.8% of the goal.

Additionally, 1,942,938 San Diego County residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 92.4% of that goal.

More than 4.09 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.67 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.