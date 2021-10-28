County reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional virus-related deaths in its latest data.

Wednesday’s data brought the county’s cumulative case total to 369,361 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now 4,207, according to the county.

Twenty-nine deaths — 21 men and eight women — were reported in the last week, including one death from February that only recently was reclassified as virus-related.

Of those 29 people, two were 80 or older, six were in their 70s, 12 were in their 60s, four in their 50s and five in their 40s.

One of the people who died was fully vaccinated and 28 were not fully vaccinated. Additionally, 23 had underlying medical conditions, three did not and three had medical history pending.

A total of 3,691 cases were reported in the past week compared to 3,105 cases the previous week.

There were 288 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week. Of these, 273 people were not fully vaccinated and 15 were fully vaccinated.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 13.6 overall, 7.5 for fully vaccinated people and 23.1 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot is now nearly 2.53 million — 90.2% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.28 million, or 81.5% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,703 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.8%, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

A total of 25 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days: 10 in grade school settings, eight in business settings, four in a government setting, one in a retail setting, one in a grocery setting and one in an emergency services setting.

