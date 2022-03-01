SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths associated with the virus Tuesday, while the average testing rate continued to drop.

Tuesday’s data increased San Diego County’s cumulative totals to 738,232 cases and 5,034 deaths since the pandemic began.

The average percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the last week decreased to 5.2%, from 5.7% Friday. The county reports new COVID- 19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 12,602 tests were reported daily in the past week.

The number of county patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall, decreasing to 424 from 435, according to Tuesday’s state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by one to 83. Available ICU beds increased by 19 to 231.

A total of 1,151,574 — or 54.3% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

More than 2.9 million — or 92.6% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.56 million, or 81.4%, are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.