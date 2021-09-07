County reports 519 new COVID-19 infections, fewest since July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 519 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the fewest in more than a month.

The cumulative number of infections since the pandemic began increased to 340,709. No new deaths were reported and that number remains 3,922.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased to 599, down 35 from Monday’s update, according to state data. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units increased by two to 179.

A total of 16,201 tests were reported, and the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days was 5.6%.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million — or 85.9% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.