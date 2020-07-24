County reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: A nurse seals a specimen bag containing a COVID-19 test swab at a St. John’s Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. A clinic official said most of the residents they are currently testing in their South Los Angeles clinics are Latinos. According to the California Department of Health, Latinos are currently 2.9 times more likely than white people to test positive for the coronavirus. California reported 11,000 new coronavirus infections today, the most in the state in a single day since the pandemic began. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported Friday 490 new local COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths as well as three new community setting outbreaks tied to a church, a gym and a restaurant.

The county’s 14-day rolling average of positive cases was up slightly to 6.1%. County officials said 6,974 diagnostic tests were reported to the county Thursday, of which 7% were new positive cases.

Eight men and four women are reported to have died between June 15 and July 22, officials said. They were aged between their mid-40s to their late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

With three new outbreaks, the county now has recorded 13 such outbreaks in the past week, nearly double its trigger number for modifying the local public health order. Outbreaks are defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people from different households.

As with past community setting outbreaks, the county did not disclose the names of affected sites.

In total, the county now has tallied 26,098 cases of the coronavirus and 524 deaths.

This week, the U.S. surpassed 4 million cases of COVID-19 — including more than 72,000 new cases reported on Friday — in addition to contributing to the deaths of more than 143,000 Americans, according to the CDC.