County reports 381 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County public health officials reported Thursday 381 new cases of COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The county reported 8,238 diagnostic tests Thursday, 5% of which returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests now is 5.6%.

Five new community setting outbreaks were reported by the county Thursday after reporting six such outbreaks Wednesday. All were recorded in restaurant or bar settings.

In the past seven days, the county has tallied 28 community setting outbreaks, four times its stated trigger number of seven outbreaks in seven days.

In total, the county has reported 28,668 positive cases of COVID-19 and 558 deaths.