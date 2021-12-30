County reports 3,653 COVID cases, 11 deaths as New Year’s Eve approaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 3,653 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in its most recent data as public health officials continue to urge people to take precautions such as masking before New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The most recent data, reported Wednesday, increased the county’s cumulative totals to 420,089 cases and 4,461 deaths.

The COVID-19 case rate is three times higher for those San Diegans who are unvaccinated compared to those who have received vaccines — 36 daily cases per 100,000 population compared to 11.4 per 100,000 for the vaccinated. Additionally, the hospitalization rate is four times higher for the unvaccinated and death rate is seven times higher.

Delta remains the most common variant in San Diego County, with more than 17,000 cases reported since mid-April. Omicron has just 91 confirmed cases in the county, but the time period measured began on Dec. 3. There have been no deaths from Omicron reported in the county and one hospitalization, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from Tuesday’s numbers by 16 to 427 and the number of ICU patients increased by six to 102, according to state data.

A total of 28,472 tests were reported in San Diego County Wednesday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 14.5%, up from 12.4% on Tuesday.

