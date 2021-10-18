County reports 275 new COVID infections, 6 more deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 275 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths Monday.

Monday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 364,912 cases and 4,169 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals Monday was 266, an increase of six from Sunday, with 81 of them in intensive care — one more from Sunday — according to the latest state figures.

A total of 11,469 tests were reported to the county on Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.7%.

The latest statistics follow the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency recently reporting that more than 2.2 million San Diegans — or about 80% of those eligible — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making San Diego among the most-vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

More than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diego County residents 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.