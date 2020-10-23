County reports 235 virus cases, 3 more deaths

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: A healthcare worker gives a motorist a nasal swab test at a drive-in coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center at M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism on August 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Public health officials in San Diego County reported 235 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths Thursday, raising the region’s cumulative totals to 53,498 cases and 866 fatalities.

Two new community outbreaks were reported Thursday, one in a business setting and the other at a health care setting. In the past seven days, 17 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week’s time.

A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla announced Thursday all employees able to effectively work remotely will continue to do so through March 12, the end of its winter quarter.

“Empowering employees to continue to work from home whenever possible greatly reduces the population density on campus, which helps protect our students, student-facing employees and other essential staff working on site,” said Nancy Resnick, UCSD’s chief human resources officer.