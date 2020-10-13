County reports 195 new virus cases as it awaits state data

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: A healthcare worker gives a motorist a nasal swab test at a drive-in coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center at M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism on August 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. California reported 12,500 new cases after backlogged cases from a data glitch began appearing in the state’s system. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 195 new COVID-19 infections Monday, raising the total to 50,746 cases as the county awaits reopening data from the state Tuesday.

The number of deaths in the region from the illness remains at 826.

Of the 7,573 tests reported Monday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 2.9%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 10,424.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,692 — or 7.3% — have required hospitalization and 854 — or 1.7% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

One new community outbreak was reported Monday in a restaurant/bar setting. In the past seven days, 46 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week’s time. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

The county remains in the second — or red — tier of the state’s four- tier COVID-19 reopening plan. San Diego’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.5 per 100,000 residents, down from 6.7. The unadjusted case rate is 7.0, down from 7.2.

The testing positivity percentage is 3.5%, the same as last week, and it is in the third — or orange — tier.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health will issue its next report on county case rates.

Over the weekend, the county allowed private gatherings of up to three households, based on the state’s new guidance issued Friday.

The gatherings must take place outdoors. If at someone’s home, guests may go inside to use the bathroom.

Participants in a gathering need to stay at least six feet apart from non-household members and wear face coverings. Gatherings should be kept to two hours or less, the new guidelines state.

A health equity metric will now be used to determine how quickly a county may advance through the reopening plan, San Diego Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said last Wednesday.

A community can only be as well as its unhealthiest quartile, she said, and while counties with a large disparity between the least and most sick members of a community will not be punished for the disparity by sliding back into more restrictive tiers, such a disparity will stop counties from advancing to less-restrictive tiers.

According to the state guidelines, the health equity will measure socially determined health circumstances, such as a community’s transportation, housing, access to health care and testing, access to healthy food and parks.

Neighborhoods are grouped and scored by census tracts on the Healthy Places Index, healthyplacesindex.org. Some of the unhealthiest neighborhoods include Logan Heights, Valencia Park, downtown El Cajon and National City.

According to county data, the county’s health equity testing positivity percentage is 6.2 and is in the red tier. Wooten said that complicated metric will be explained this week when the state releases an official “playbook” of how it is calculated and what it means to communities throughout the state as they attempt to reopen.