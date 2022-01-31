County reports 1,210 COVID-positive hospital patients

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has decreased by 16 people to 1,210, according to the latest state figures.

Of those patients, 210 were in intensive care as of Sunday, down seven from Saturday.

Some patients may have been hospitalized for other reasons and had their COVID status discovered by hospital-mandated tests.

The number of available ICU beds increased by 12 to 170 on Sunday.

On Friday, San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 6,314 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths, increasing the county’s cumulative totals to 686,003 cases and 4,665 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county does not report COVID data on weekends.

There were 37,858 new tests reported Friday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 25.2%, down from 26.6% on Tuesday. The county reports this figure on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A total of 1,021,730 — or 49.9% of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated — have received a booster, according to the HHSA. Boosters are currently available for everyone 12 years and older.

According to HHSA data, of the 996 hospitalizations reported between Dec. 14 and Jan. 12, a total of 91 San Diego County residents who were boosted ended up in a hospital.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More than 2.85 million, or 90.8%, of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.51 million, or 79.9%, are fully vaccinated.

