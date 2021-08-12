County reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers show 1,134 new cases and three additional deaths, along with 56 more hospitalizations.

Wednesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 309,406 cases and 3,818 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 12,103 tests were reported Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week is 8.7%.

Health officials have repeatedly pointed to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus for the increase in cases and hospitalizations, with unvaccinated residents bearing the overwhelming brunt of illnesses.

Officials also continue to stress that vaccinations are the most effective means of battling the recent spike in cases.

In San Diego County, nearly 72% of all eligible residents are vaccinated — more than 2 million people. That number includes members of the military, but excludes some vaccinations given by tribal authorities or federal detention centers.

The county’s goal is to reach a 75 percent vaccination level, which is 5% higher than the state and national goal.

