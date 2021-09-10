County reports 1,031 COVID-19 infections, another rise in hospitalizations

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 1,031 new coronavirus infections and 12 deaths Friday, while county figures show an increase of 174 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The figures brought the cumulative number of infections in San Diego County since the pandemic began to 343,173, the number of fatalities to 3,941 and hospitalizations to 17,253.

The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units increased by 13, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

A total of 26,271 new tests were reported, and the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days was 5.2%.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

The COVID-19 positive case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people for San Diego County, which can be further parsed as 61.9 for unvaccinated and 17.7 for vaccinated residents.

More striking is daily hospitalizations, which are more than 47 times higher for the unvaccinated — at 1.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people — than for the vaccinated at .04 daily hospitalizations per 100,000.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.