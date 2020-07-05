County reports 1,030 new cases in latest COVID-19 numbers

SAN DIEGO – After not releasing numbers on the Fourth of July holiday, San Diego County officials reported Sunday 1,030 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing county pandemic totals to 16,726 cases and 387 deaths.

Of the total new cases, 468 were reported Friday and 562 were from Saturday, the latter just shy of the county’s single-day record of 584 cases reported on July 1. Its 14-day rolling average of positive tests is at 5.6%, up from Friday.

As of Sunday, nearly 130,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 2.8 million people have been infected, including more than 52,000 people since Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the weekend, the county tallied 15,416 new coronavirus tests. In total, the county and its health partners have recorded nearly 382,000 tests for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 1,899 cases ⁠— about 11 percent of the county’s total cases ⁠— have resulted in hospitalization; 510 have ended up in the ICU. The county’s 387 deaths represent 2.3% of the total reported cases with more than 72 percent of deaths reported in individuals ages 70 and older, according to county coronavirus data.

More than half of the total COVID cases in the county — 51.7% — have been recorded for individuals ages 39 and younger.

This weekend, the county was placed on the state’s monitoring list after recording a steady rise in daily coronavirus cases and after recently hitting two of its triggers, including on the number of outbreaks from the past seven days. Officials say that new designation could lead to additional closures or new restrictions following the holiday weekend.