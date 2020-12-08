County reports 1,000-plus new virus cases for 8th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 1,276 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the eighth consecutive day and 16th time in 19 days there have been more than 1,000 new cases.

There were 26 coronavirus deaths announced Tuesday by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, one of the highest daily totals.

“We’re seeing such high levels of transmission that almost every activity, I should say every activity that can be done differently and keep us at our homes not mixing with others is safer,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services.

There have been 95,445 cases and 1,088 deaths in San Diego County since the pandemic began.

The agency reported 30 new hospitalizations Tuesday, increasing the current total to 899. Nine more patients were placed in intensive care, increasing the current total to 230.

Of the 4,430 people hospitalized in the county, 20.2% are due to COVID-19, and 42% of ICU patients. This compares to 7.5% and 21.3%, one month ago. The county has seen a 208% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 30 days.

San Diego County had 20% of its ICU beds available Tuesday, a 4- percentage point decrease over Monday as the number of available ICU beds decreased by several dozen.

“The situation is very concerning,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Tuesday. “We moved from a period where we were having 200 cases a day to now having 2,000 cases a day.”

The agency reported 21,743 tests Tuesday, with 6% testing positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 7.2%.

Nine new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Palomar Medical Center is one of the state’s 11 surge facilities on standby to provide more beds and health care services, if needed. Equipment has been ready to go since April, but would take about a week to be fully operational, a hospital spokesperson said.