County reports 1.3K new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 1,369 new COVID-19 infections, eight hospitalizations and three deaths Tuesday.

Tuesday’s data brings the county’s cumulative totals to 334,377 cases and 3,888 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased by five to 653, according to state figures. One new patient was admitted to local intensive care units, bringing that total to 182.

One month ago, there were 366 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 72 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 19,923 tests were reported by the county Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7%.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

For a list of locations and more information, visit coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

