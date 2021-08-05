County records 1.1K new coronavirus infections, 1 death as surge continues

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A surge in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County continued Thursday, as county public health officials reported another 1,159 cases of the virus and one death.

The data reported Thursday increases the county’s cumulative tally to 302,220 cases and 3,806 deaths.

While San Diego County continues to see rising COVID-19 cases, more than 2 million residents are now fully vaccinated, bringing the region closer to its vaccination goal, health officials announced.

The county reached the milestone over the weekend, and by Wednesday, a total of 2,015,700, or 71.9%, of residents 12 and older, had received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

San Diego County’s case rate was 20.4 cases per 100,000 residents as of this week’s report and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.7%.

A total of 59 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days:

19 in restaurant/bar settings;

14 in business settings;

five in faith-based settings;

four in restaurant settings;

four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings;

three in school settings;

three in a hotel/resort/spa setting;

two in emergency services settings;

and one each in a retail, government, health care, construction and residential setting.

The county set a goal of vaccinating 75% of the 2.8 million residents eligible to get the vaccine, which equates to 2,101,936 people. Around 86,000 more San Diegans are needed to reach that target, which is 5% higher than the state and national goal.

Given the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, the county is opening six additional sites throughout the region this week.

The new sites are located at Cal State San Marcos, four at county clinics and one at San Diego State University — scheduled to open later this week. Some of the new or existing sites require appointments.

For a list of locations and more information, visit here.

