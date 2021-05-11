County ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12-15 this week

SAN DIEGO — County health officials say they are prepared to start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 as soon as Thursday morning.

Local health leaders expect to hear from the California Department of Public Health by end of day on Wednesday on the timing of offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to youth ages 12-15, the county said on Twitter.

The FDA approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. Health experts hope the move helps curb the spread of COVID-19 in young people and local school officials hope it aids in the reopening process.

When the county gets the green light, staff is prepared to start vaccinations at county sites as early as Thursday morning.

Dr. John Bradley, medical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, joined FOX 5 Tuesday morning to talk about next steps in vaccinating children.

