County public health officials report 501 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

SAN DIEGO – On the day the U.S. surpassed 4 million cases of COVID-19, San Diego County public health officials reported 501 new cases of the virus and seven more deaths on Thursday.

County officials said 8,304 new diagnostic tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, of which 6% were new positive cases. The county’s 14-day rolling average of positive cases now is 6%.

Four women and three men are reported among the deceased, bringing the county’s cumulative total from the virus to 512 deaths. They died between July 8 and July 21 with ages ranging between 44 and 95 years, officials said. All seven had underlying medical conditions.

One new community setting outbreak was reported to the county Wednesday at a bar/restaurant. Twelve such outbreaks have been recorded in the past week, above the county’s trigger number of seven or more during seven-day span.

The county has not been identifying individual locations where outbreaks have occurred.

Since the pandemic began, about 9 percent of total cases have resulted in hospitalization with nearly 600 people — roughly 26 percent of all hospitalized cases — being admitted to the ICU.

In all, the county and its health partners have tallied 25,608 cases of the virus.