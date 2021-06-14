County prepares to fully reopen Tuesday as 1st dose vaccines reach goal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Most COVID-19 restrictions throughout California will end Tuesday as the state retires its Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system and lifts capacity and physical distancing restrictions for most businesses and activities.

Certain COVID-19 guidance will continue to be in place for large-scale event settings. Organizers of the so-called mega events with more than 5,000 people indoors or more than 10,000 outdoors will need to take extra steps to ensure the safety of attendees.

People attending mega events indoors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before arriving at the venue.

Organizers of outdoor mega events will be strongly encouraged to implement the same safety protocols, though they will not be required to do so.

Face covering mandates will remain in effect after Tuesday in nine settings — on public transit, indoors in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools and child care settings, in health care settings, long term care facilities, detention centers, homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers.

The state guidance will remain in place until at least Oct. 1.

“The end of the state’s framework will allow us to go back to many of the activities we have not been able to enjoy since last March, but the pandemic does not end tomorrow,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer.

“COVID-19 is still present in our community and we all need to continue to do our part to protect the most vulnerable and avoid spreading the virus.”

San Diego County public health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the cumulative total to 281,313. No new deaths were reported Monday. The death toll remains at 3,770.

First-dose vaccinations reached a county-set goal of inoculating 75% of the eligible population on Monday.

As of Monday, a total of 2,207,447 people had received one of two doses of vaccines, over the goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older, based on 75% of April’s population estimate for that age group.

Fully vaccinated residents numbered 1,749,978 — 83.3% of that goal. The number of people vaccinated with one dose and those fully vaccinated represent 75.2% and 62.4%, respectively, of all residents 12 and older eligible for vaccines.

The county set the 75% goal to attempt to reach community herd immunity.

More than 4.22 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.89 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.

Of 5,591 tests reported by the county on Monday, 0.8% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.

A free “Back Together San Diego County” celebration of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in California will begin at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Center.

The celebration will include live music, free breakfast snacks and refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to re-open the administration center to the public.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.